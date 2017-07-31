Gender Camouflague



The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy by the U.S. Military towards enlisted gays came to an end when Barack Obama signed a repeal to the law. The LGBT community celebrated. Then, just months before his second term as POTUS came to an end he approved transgender people serving the country. Again, rainbow flags waved. President Donald Trump promised to fight for the small minority group, one that numbers less than three percent of the American population. In fairness to Trump, his words about

fighting for the LGBT population came just weeks after an Islamic terrorist killed 49 at a gay night club in Orlando. He said he would “do everything in (his) power to protect our LGBT citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments