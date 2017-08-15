Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Healthcare crisis past the tipping point in Texas


There is little doubt we are past the point of a healthcare crisis in Texas. Even though the percentage of Americans without health insurance hit an all time low in 2016 there is a substantial variance in the uninsured rate between states. The drop came mostly in the form of the impact from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Obamacare as is better known. But, according to data from Gallup-Healthways,
the highest uninsured rate is in Texas, where 20.5 % of people do not have coverage. It was also the ninth straight year that Texas led the nation in this area. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

