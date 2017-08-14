Hello to you, one year later



One year ago August 1, my U-Haul rolled into Ennis, into my driveway, and I stepped into an uncertain future. “Gosh, it’s hot,” I remember thinking, before unloading 26 feet worth of furniture, clothes and other various odd and ends that I knew were destined for the

closet. A lot has changed in a year, and sometimes I find it hard to believe it’s already been that long since I left the safe confines

of my home in south Louisiana, destined for a new little town with a funny little name that may have been a million miles away.

