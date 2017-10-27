Hero or traitor? Bergdahl case nearing closure

The sentencing phase for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who has pleaded guilty to desertion and said the Taliban who captured him treated him better than the U.S. Army began on Monday. This statement surely did not help his case any, if he was looking for a light sentence. Maybe his latest sentiment that the Taliban treated him better than the US military are the result of fear, continued resentment toward the US or how things went down when he was finally rescued in return for five high ranking Taliban. The logistics of the swap were anything but simple. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

