How to Talk to Parents about Pre-Planning


I am a licensed funeral director/embalmer in two states, I own a funeral home, AND I am a licensed Greif Counselor; oddly enough, I cannot get my father to talk to me about his preferences for funeral arrangements. As odd as it may seem, I cannot get my father to talk to me about his preferences for funeral arrangements. I am a licensed funeral director/embalmer in two states, I own a funeral home, I
am a licensed Greif Counselor, and I am his oldest daughter (the one responsible for that sort of thing). One would think I could coax, at minimum, a comment from him about his preferences. At the very least, whether he prefers burial or cremation would be a nice place to start; but no, to this day, my father remains silent on this subject.

