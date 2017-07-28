Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
How to write a sympathy card

Unfortunately, life gets in the way of death.  If you find that you are unable to attend the funeral services of a family member or friend, a sympathy note is the next best thing.  Most funeral homes and newspapers offer online condolences, however, in the case of absence, nothing replaces a handwritten note of sympathy to the survivor.  Sympathy notes and letters are very personal and therefore, do not follow a set form. When composing your note, heartfelt sincerity is best, a single line expressing your true feelings for the deceased is all that is necessary. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

