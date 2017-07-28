How to write a sympathy card

Unfortunately, life gets in the way of death. If you find that you are unable to attend the funeral services of a family member or friend, a sympathy note is the next best thing. Most funeral homes and newspapers offer online condolences, however, in the case of absence, nothing replaces a handwritten note of sympathy to the survivor. Sympathy notes and letters are very personal and therefore, do not follow a set form. When composing your note, heartfelt sincerity is best, a single line expressing your true feelings for the deceased is all that is necessary.

