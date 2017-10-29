IRS defied laws, targeted conservatives

The Wizard of Oz speaks with a booming, low voice into a microphone. Who dares question, let alone presume to criticize the Great Oz? Great and powerful and apparently objective and free of emotional mercies, the Internal Revenue Service, has long stood for integrity and being bipartisan. In other words, trustworthy. He even said so in the 1939 classic film produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer: Who would dare arouse the wrath of the mighty IRS? He could make life miserable for you or your business or organization by freezing your bank accounts, forcing your employer to send your paycheck to him, and putting a levy on your possessions as a means of collecting taxes owed or to flex his muscles as a show of authority.

