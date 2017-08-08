Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Knights To The Rescue

ST. LOUIS — Maybe it was the Iraqi-born bishop praying the Lord’s Prayer in Aramaic, the language that Jesus spoke. Maybe it was being in the same venue here where Pope John Paul II spoke in 1999. Maybe it was my whining about multiple silly inconveniences and humiliations earlier in the day. Maybe it was seeing the men visibly moved by their membership in an organization that is doing real good in the world. Maybe it was because as I was listening to the report being delivered at the Knights of Columbus annual convention, I couldn’t help but think “solution.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

