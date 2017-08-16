More fake news

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Journalism is not PR. In today’s age of media outlets and the relationships with the communities in which they serve, due to President Donald Trump waging on all-out war on any media that runs opposed to his viewpoints on any level, the idea of “fake news,” “agenda bias,” or any other hot-button word has become commonplace in the general populace.  Trying to convince any citizen, of any community, in any part of the country that their local media outlet is not pushing a specific agenda is a losing battle, despite the fact that often times those very same outlets are staffed with individuals raised in the very same communities. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

