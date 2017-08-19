Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
New Reality


Often times, when you experience the loss of a significant loved one, you feel as though you are dreaming, and that you might suddenly
wake up to find that all is well. This past week, I have had two clients tell me that the passing of their loved one did not feel real to them. They were both surprised when I told them, that what they were experiencing was normal. When you experience such a devastating loss, your body will react in such a way, that you may feel as though you are dreaming.

