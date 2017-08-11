Photojournalists are mysterious creatures



We keep irregular hours and eat a lot of our meals from the comfort of our vehicles. Over the years, and after many assignments, it’s not unusual for people to approach me. It’s generally at high school sporting events, like football games, basketball or soccer games.

People will ask, what kind of camera I use, or what lens is that? I am not much of gear guru. I don’t have the latest and greatest to do

my job on a daily basis. I want to let everybody in on a little secret. In fact it’s not about the gear at all, but who is using the gear that makes a great photo. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments