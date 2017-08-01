Seeking Wisdom and Faith, not knowledge and anger



“If we fill our heads with poison and junk, we make ourselves angry and dumb.” Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles J. Chaput said

this during a talk at the recent Napa Institute Conference on how to live in the world and also make it anew. As he was speaking, everyone who's been following politics like a seemingly endless televised car crash was focused on "The Mooch" of the White House and his erratic, foul interview with The New Yorker.

