Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Stay true to you


No matter what you believe, your truth isn’t universal. Your neighbor believes in one god, you believe in another. You think one politician is best, and the guy sitting in the voting booth next to you vehemently disagrees. It’s not an uncommon philosophy, this idea of relativity. Even Albert Einstein knew it. The time we hold so near and dear to ourselves isn’t even absolute. Light years away, in some black hole, time is different – or doesn’t exist. So what is there to hold onto in today’s modern world, where nothing seems completely real, everything is complicated, and someone is always there to shove her or his opinion down your throat? Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 3 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017