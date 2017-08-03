Stay true to you



No matter what you believe, your truth isn't universal. Your neighbor believes in one god, you believe in another. You think one politician is best, and the guy sitting in the voting booth next to you vehemently disagrees. It's not an uncommon philosophy, this idea of relativity. Even Albert Einstein knew it. The time we hold so near and dear to ourselves isn't even absolute. Light years away, in some black hole, time is different – or doesn't exist. So what is there to hold onto in today's modern world, where nothing seems completely real, everything is complicated, and someone is always there to shove her or his opinion down your throat?

