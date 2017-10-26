Straight razor shaving

I've seen a number of movies and TV shows depicting scenes of earlier times with gnarly whiskered leading men, shaving with a straight razor, some feeble mirror hung on a nail, maybe a pan of water at hand. They make it look so simple and easy! If you've ever used a straight razor, you'd see some very obvious mistakes. In most scenes, a strop is nowhere in sight, and the water is never hot. The honing stones necessary for keeping a keen edge are never in sight.

