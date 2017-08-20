Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Taking down racist memorials isn’t erasing history

Before the scenes from Charlottesville, Va. last weekend even had time to settle in our minds, other pictures made their way to the airwaves – pictures of Confederate monuments being removed or even torn down by angry protesters.  President Donald Trump was one of a handful who was “sad” to see these “beautiful statues and monuments” removed. He argued via Twitter that you “can’t change history, but you can learn from it.”  To that, I say it’s apparent we haven’t learned enough from the horrible history of slavery in our country. If we had, the upset parties might not be so upset about the removal of these monuments. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

