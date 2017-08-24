The best seat in the house



Calling the game from best seat in the house has been one of my great joys. Having done so for over thirty years, it affords an up-close vantage point of not only the spectacle of high school and college athletics, but the opportunity to be the soundtrack for special moments. Nowadays I’ve been the voice of Ennis girls volleyball and both boys and girls basketball, gratis to the EISD for going on four years. Since I am already going to be there providing press coverage of the sport, why not volunteer a service I can furnish.

