Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

The best seat in the house


Calling the game from best seat in the house has been one of my great joys. Having done so for over thirty years, it affords an up-close vantage point of not only the spectacle of high school and college athletics, but the opportunity to be the soundtrack for special moments. Nowadays I’ve been the voice of Ennis girls volleyball and both boys and girls basketball, gratis to the EISD for going on four years. Since I am already going to be there providing press coverage of the sport, why not volunteer a service I can furnish.
Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 24 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017