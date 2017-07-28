The big reveal

The most fascinating commercial on television right now is the one for a medicine that will cure “opioid-induced constipation.”

I have to wonder if there could be any other possible way to cure opioid-induced constipation. If you said, “Stop taking opioids,” boy-oh-boy would you be practicing medicine without a license! Some big pharmaceutical company probably

spent half a billion dollars getting this latest wonder drug approved by the FDA, and you want to step on their profits? What are you, a communist?

