The Obituary Challenge



When something is broken, you fix it. Unfortunately, when a family is broken, this is not possible. One might spend countless hours trying to compensate for spousal and parental failure; however, most often the psychological damage upon one’s family is

irreparable. My case this week demonstrates this point perfectly. An obituary is an announcement of death posted in the newspaper and other key media. It contains vital genealogical and pertinent service information. Ill feelings and pain often surface due to this critical notice. If one's name is omitted, or if one is listed improperly, family members near and far will enter the fray.

