Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

The risks in covering sports

I was in a country church in Gun Barrel City this past Wednesday night, and took note of a statement the pastor, Glenn Dyson made at the start of his teaching series. He said it was something that someone once said to him: “You were doing good until you made me look
at myself.” Pardon the vernacular in the parishioner’s statement to the Cedar Creek Church of God minister, but the message was clear. We would rather hear people say only positive things to us, especially if they are about us. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 7 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017