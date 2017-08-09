The Wacky World of Family



This past week I had the opportunity to travel with my mom and sister to visit my son, his wife and their three sons in Savannah, Georgia. It was wonderful, therapeutic and was over too quickly. Matthew Dallas (33) is a great father and provider to his boys, each as different as mustard and custard. His wife, Sheri, is a professional mother. Yes, she’s a school teacher. Time with them at their home was like tonic. Even with the noise of kids – from excitement over gifts brought from Texas to fighting over the same, sneak attacks on Grandpa Mark, to high energy tours of their bedrooms, it was one wholesome, collective sound of family. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

