Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

The Wacky World of Family


This past week I had the opportunity to travel with my mom and sister to visit my son, his wife and their three sons in Savannah, Georgia. It was wonderful, therapeutic and was over too quickly. Matthew Dallas (33) is a great father and provider to his boys, each as different as mustard and custard. His wife, Sheri, is a professional mother. Yes, she’s a school teacher. Time with them at their home was like tonic. Even with the noise of kids – from excitement over gifts brought from Texas to fighting over the same, sneak attacks on Grandpa Mark, to high energy tours of their bedrooms, it was one wholesome, collective sound of family. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 9 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017