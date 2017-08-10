Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The work just never ends


I just saw an ad for something that promised to make my everyday chores easier and faster. I wish they’d hurry up and start making things easier. Life is tough enough, without having to deal with everyday problems. Today, once again, my robot vacuum missed a spot. I
had to tell my smartphone to yell at it. Then I had to carry a box from Amazon into the house from the front door — and then open it myself. Why isn’t Amazon doing all that for me already, the lazy bums? Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

