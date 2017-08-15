The Worst Algebra Class Ever

In high school, algebra was a tough class for me. I spent half the year lost in numbers and equations that made absolute nonsense in my brain. Fortunately for me, I had an algebra teacher who was dedicated to her students. One day in class, as she was explaining yet

again, how the numbers and equations worked, the confusion was lifted from my brain, and I understood what I had been unable to understand for nearly half of the 10th grade. I loved my teacher. She was a young woman, patient in her manner of teaching, and just starting her family.

