They call it a budget?

Here in the USA, we have a national debt, currently exceeding 2.4 trillion dollars. For most of us, that is a meaningless figure,

exceeding our easy understanding. However, when viewed as to how much earn person owes, it can make more sense. 2.4 trillion is well over sixty-two thousand dollars per citizen. Wow, each of us owes that much, if spread evenly amongst all – man, woman and child? Yes, but it is much worse than that. Not all citizens are taxpayers. If we only include those who actually pay taxes, that figure is almost 170 thousand dollars each. I thought I was debt free! Between my wife and I, our share of the national debt would be $340,000.

