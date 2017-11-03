Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

They call it a budget?

Here in the USA, we have a national debt, currently exceeding 2.4 trillion dollars. For most of us, that is a meaningless figure,
exceeding our easy understanding. However, when viewed as to how much earn person owes, it can make more sense. 2.4 trillion is well over sixty-two thousand dollars per citizen. Wow, each of us owes that much, if spread evenly amongst all – man, woman and child? Yes, but it is much worse than that. Not all citizens are taxpayers. If we only include those who actually pay taxes, that figure is almost 170 thousand dollars each. I thought I was debt free! Between my wife and I, our share of the national debt would be $340,000. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 3 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017