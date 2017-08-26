Til we meet



During an arrangement conference this week, I asked the survivors what type of music they wanted at their mother’s service. “She loved old-timey gospel music.” was their reply. The two women sitting with me were very sweet, and they had loved their mother deeply. We

finished planning the details of the next few days, and they left the funeral home. The following day, they, their families, and friends arrived for their mother’s visitation ceremonies. Their group was very friendly and courteous. My husband had a selection of older gospel songs playing on the memory movie, telling the story of their mother’s life. The numerous flower arrangements were beautiful, and the accompanying cards expressed sweet condolences. When the visitation ended, the two women came to me and thanked me for a fine service. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments