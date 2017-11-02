Tiny house, happy life and wife

I think I may have my wife partially converted. After attending last weekend’s Tiny House Jamboree in Arlington there is little doubt now that I could pull off living tiny. There were over 50 models on display at the Arlington Convention Center from yurts to converted Skoolies, school buses and vans. Tiny living probably has different meanings to everyone. But generally speaking it’s minimalizing your life by living with less stuff while also living in a space 1,000 square feet or smaller. Others have called it the minimalist movement.

