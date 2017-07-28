Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Trump being Trump.

If you haven’t heard by now, Donald Trump, the president of the United States was invited to an annual Boy Scouts Jamboree, a sort of convention for Boy Scouts from all around the country Monday, and rather than take the time to teach a bunch of tween and teen boys some valuable life lessons, Trump talked politics.  By the way, early in the speech, Trump told the Boy Scouts, “I said, ‘Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts?’ Right?” First of all: language, Mr. Trump! Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

