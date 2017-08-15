Trump presidency a badly scripted TV show



As reality TV programs go, the Trump administration is a badly scripted muddle. How much longer will loyal viewers stick around? Just

the other day, the president reached out to the influential Imaginary-American community. He dashed out a tweet thanking one Nicole Mincey, supposedly a conservative black woman enthusiastically posting praise of Trump himself. Except, uh-oh, the photogenic Mincey appeared not to exist. Pictures of her wearing Trump paraphernalia turned out to be photoshopped screen-grabs of African-American fashion models. Twitter suspended the @ProTrump45 account after concluding that it was a phony, perhaps originating (where else?) in Russia. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

