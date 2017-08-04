Trump, Twitter and transgenders

Trump abruptly announced on Twitter last Wednesday that transgender individuals are no longer allowed to serve in the U.S. military in any form. The social media outlet blew up upon release of the news and has remained a hot topic of controversial conversation nationwide. Trump took to Twitter, as he usually does, writing, “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

