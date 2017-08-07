Trumpeting Off Key



Every week, I make an attempt to write a column with social commentary that is non-specific to any particular person or event. Now I find I am compelled to break with my normal stance and jump into the political fray and take my lumps. For many decades, crude and offensive political rhetoric has become the norm. Backbiting, vilification, defamation and smear campaigns have become the stock and trade of American political discourse since the founding of our country. When you have a constitution which allows free speech, I suppose it is to be expected. That is a very unfortunate characteristic of human nature at its worst.

