Upon Finding Still Waters

Glen Campbell made the most of his decision three dozen years ago when he accepted Christ, was baptized and rose to walk in newness of life. He was led beside still waters, restored and ultimately able to cope with Alzheimer’s. He dealt with life’s final storm on even terms during most of his last six years. Aren’t we glad the gardener at his Scottsdale, AZ, home invited him to church? The rest, as is said, unfolded in storybook fashion.  Campbell vowed to make his earthly exit with a smile on his face and a song in his heart. When he died recently at age 81, he left throngs of fans worldwide with tearful eyes and remembrances of his music “falling gentle” on our minds…. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

