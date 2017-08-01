Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Where is Robocop?


Recently, an Australian woman was shot and killed in a tragic incident. She had called 911 and was attempting to speak to the responding officers when she was killed. I make no judgment here. Not having been there at the time, not having seen what actually happened, I have no way of knowing the full facts. Only those who were present know exactly what transpired, though due to human frailty, each person on the scene would have at least a slightly different version of events. In addition, the news media receives limited details, which may or may not reflect the actual circumstances of the incident. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 1 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017