With lofty goals comes caution

The city has begun releasing monthly reports detailing what it believes are its most integral processes or loftiest goals. The most important piece of the latest edition of Downtown Digest, as it’s been labeled by the city, is a timeline of projected progress, along with cost estimates and other details. What citizens should be aware of, however, is that these projects are often fluid. They’re projections, and even the best of projections can’t possibly get everything right. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

