Daily Horoscope 08/13/17

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) —

Change will do you good. Get involved in events and activities that will expose you to people from different backgrounds. Exploring new lifestyles, beliefs and options will help you make improvements to the way you live. Move forward with an open mind to find peace. If you learn something new, it will encourage you to expand your friendships and interests. A friend or relative will offer information that will help you make a decision about your future.

