Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Daily Horoscope 08/13/17

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) —

Change will do you good. Get involved in events and activities that will expose you to people from different backgrounds. Exploring new lifestyles, beliefs and options will help you make improvements to the way you live. Move forward with an open mind to find peace.  If you learn something new, it will encourage you to expand your friendships and interests. A friend or relative will offer information that will help you make a decision about your future.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 12 2017. Filed under Horoscope. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017