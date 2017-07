TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can implement change if you do so slowly and with care. Reduce stress by creating a soothing atmosphere that is conducive to peace of mind. Greater stability will be yours if you take care of personal business yourself. Curb your generosity — charity begins at home. Look for a bargain. Make a point to exercise or get involved in a project that requires physical strength or endurance. Hard work will lead to personal satisfaction.

