Daily Horoscope 08/23/2017



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An honest assessment of your feelings and the pros and cons of any current professional or personal partnership will help you weed out any negative influences or demanding people standing between you and success. If something isn’t working, it’s time for you to move on.

Pour your heart and soul into the things you enjoy doing most. Surround yourself with good, hard-working, honest people and aim to reach your goals. Romance and partnerships are encouraged.

