A frightening franchise gone too far

As callous as this sounds, we just aren’t as grossed out as we used to be by gore and violence. When the “Saw” franchise first hit the screens in 2004, we lived in a different sort of world, one where social media wasn’t nearly as pronounced as it is today, and one in which real-life violence was censored enough to where gore piqued some people’s interest and had a terrifyingly chilling effect on everyone. The thought of being trapped in a room playing a “deadly game” pushed the boundaries of the horror genre, especially when it meant either sawing through one of your own limbs or choosing death. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

