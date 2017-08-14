Ain’t No Two Ways About It

When Larry Penny moved to Nashville in 1991, he quickly realized he was just one small fish in a vast sea of like minded musicians and songwriters, all vying to have their music recorded, all fighting to make a name for themselves. He found the motivation to move to the Country Music Capital of the World after Charley Pride recorded “You Hold My World Together,” a song written by Penny. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments