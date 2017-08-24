Tays Welcome Son

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Jeremy and Megan Tay, of Fort Worth, Texas, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Michael Steven Tay. Michael was born on January 8, 2017, at Harris Methodist Southwest in Fort Worth, weighing 8 pounds 4 ounces and 21 inches long. He is welcomed by his siblings; Joseph and Teresa, of Fort Worth, maternal grandparents; Chuck and Liesa Klump, of Ash Grove, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Donna Tay, of Ennis; great-grandparents, Roger and Joan Klump, of Hazelwood, Missouri, Mary Feldhaus, of Bel-Nor, Missouri, Raymond and Dorothy Matous, of Ennis, and Billie Tay, of Ennis; and godparents, Jesus and Sarah Leano, of Bedford, Texas.

