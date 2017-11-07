Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Bluebonnet hills: A coming home story

Residents who love Ennis and Ellis County will appreciate the story of the homecoming of an elderly woman to the Bluebonnet City after
58 years. In the summer of 1939, Mattie Barnes David, 91, came back to visit the graves of her five children on land she and her late husband had once owned. Since 1881, Mattie had dreamt of coming home to the place where she had once thrived as a young wife and mother — a big house called Durden that once stood “between the forks of Walker and Village creeks near Ennis.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

