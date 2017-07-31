Brothers stand out at Angus show

Brayden DeBorde, an incoming freshman at New Way Leadership Academy in Ennis, competed and placed well at the National Junior

Angus Show. He had two first place awards at the event which was held last week at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. But it was his brother, seven-year old Brigham, who stole the show. Too young to compete, he caught the eye of the Angus Media at a coloring

event in which he claimed to be a “professional colorer.” Fairly sharp at communicating, he coaxed an hour long interview. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

