Comedy alive and kicking in ‘The Cemetery Club

Theatre Rocks! of Ennis has another hit on its hands in its production of Ivan Menchell’s bittersweet comedy, “The Cemetery Club.” This story of three Jewish widows in Queens, N.Y., who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves, opened last weekend and continues through Aug. 27. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments