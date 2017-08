Daily Horoscope 08/04/17

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) —

A reserved approach to life and the changes you want to make will enhance your chances of achieving your goals. Jumping into a deal, partnership or expenditure too quickly will cause financial stress. Make long-term plans and be ready to put in the hours to reap the rewards. You may desire change, but do a cost analysis before you make a move. Sticking to a budget will be vital if you want to avoid criticism or stress.

