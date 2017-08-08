Daily Horoscope 08/09/2017

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll experience some constraints when it comes to wheeling and dealing. Take an innovative approach to financial, legal and medical matters and you will be comfortable with the way things unfold. Ease your stress by following your intuition and doing what’s best for you. Self-improvement is highlighted. A change of scenery will do you good. Set up a business meeting or attend a function offering information that will help you improve the way you do things.

