Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Daily Horoscope 08/09/2017

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You’ll experience some constraints when it comes to wheeling and dealing. Take an innovative approach to financial, legal and medical matters and you will be comfortable with the way things unfold. Ease your stress by following your intuition and doing what’s best for you. Self-improvement is highlighted. A change of scenery will do you good. Set up a business meeting or attend a function offering information that will help you improve the way you do things.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 8 2017. Filed under Horoscope, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017