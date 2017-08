Daily Horoscope 08/12/2017



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Play the game, take on a challenge and show everyone what you have to offer. Step into the spotlight and assume a leadership position. Aim to make a difference and utilize your skills to encourage others to follow you and help you succeed. Opportunity surrounds you. Live life your way. Set standards and be willing to let others do the same. Offering equality to others will help you maintain your position and keep your relationships healthy.

