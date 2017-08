Daily Horoscope – 08/18/2017



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Use your imagination when dealing with domestic affairs, children or changes you want to make to your living space. Do as much of the planning and work yourself to ensure you do not exceed your budget. Aim to stabilize your financial situation as well as your personal life. Express the way you feel about situations that concern you. Your input and persuasive tactics will affect the solutions that colleagues come up with.

