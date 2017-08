Daily Horoscope – 08/19/2017

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep life simple and your mindset on what you want to accomplish this year. You’ll have plenty of big ideas and dreams, but you should only put effort into what’s reasonable. Your time and effort channeled properly can bring stellar results. Don’t lose sight of your goal. Avoid indulgent situations, and walk away from temptation. Stay on track and aim to finish what you start. Discipline, endurance and strength will bring good results.

