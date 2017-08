Daily Horoscope 08/20/2017



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22

An energetic outlet will help you maintain balance as well as curb stress. Look for opportunities to learn and to explore your inner self. Signing up for a course related to personal growth will give you greater insight into the possibilities available to you. Change is encouraged. Reassess your lifestyle and the decisions you make every day to come up with a plan that will inspire you to improve your current situation.

