Daily Horoscope 08/24/2017

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Concentrate on changes that will enhance your way of thinking or give you greater knowledge and skills to cope with day-to-day living and could help raise your income. Being well-informed will help you make wise choices regarding how to best use your attributes. Reconnect with someone you have worked with in the past. A partnership will tempt you. Discuss what you are willing to offer and what you expect in return. Don’t overspend.

