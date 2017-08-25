Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Daily Horoscope 08/25/2017

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Refuse to let anyone tempt you to take on too much or make impulsive decisions that could cause discord with someone you love. Take time to consider your options and make changes that will cut out potential risk factors. Make personal relationships a priority. Don’t ignore the lessons of experience or someone’s good advice. Making a change based on information that hasn’t been verified will put you in a precarious position. Be sure of things or sit tight.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 25 2017. Filed under Horoscope, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017