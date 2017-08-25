Daily Horoscope 08/25/2017

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Refuse to let anyone tempt you to take on too much or make impulsive decisions that could cause discord with someone you love. Take time to consider your options and make changes that will cut out potential risk factors. Make personal relationships a priority. Don’t ignore the lessons of experience or someone’s good advice. Making a change based on information that hasn’t been verified will put you in a precarious position. Be sure of things or sit tight.

