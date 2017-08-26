Daily Horoscope 08/26/2017

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Communication will be necessary if you want to avoid misunderstandings, discord and mishaps. Be careful how you share information and formulate plans and agreements with others. Your practical, precise and detailed nature will be your saving grace. Situations handled properly will bring about favorable changes. Don’t let love issues confuse you or cause you to make a poor or impulsive decision. Be honest and proceed in a direction that feels best suited to reaching your goal.

